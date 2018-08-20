Helen B. Hanke, 97, of La Crosse died Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Gundersen Health System.
She was born in Irene, S.D., Aug. 22, 1920, to Bert and Amanda (Leer) Moen. Helen married Al Hanke April 23, 1967, in Ham Lake, Minn.
Helen was well known for being able to communicate and connect with people of all ages with her encouraging personality. This showed when she taught Sunday school, volunteered at elementary schools and when she was the “Pizza Lady” at Quillin’s in the Menard’s Plaza. Helen’s proudest accomplishment was her children and family.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Thompson, of Minneapolis and Patricia (Roger) Wendling of La Crosse; one son, Stephan (Kristi Bothe) Hanke of Galesville; one granddaughter, Jennifer (David) Weiberg of New Brighton, Minn.; and two great-grandchildren, Jack and Amelia Weiberg. She is also survived by her seven siblings, Claire (Ed) Sisson, Bonnie (Magne) Holten, Bob (Dottie) Moen, Ed Moen, Dolores Normandin, Burnett (Vernon) Poxleitner and Judy Moen; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Al; father, Bert; mother, Amanda; stepmother, Clara; and brothers, James, Merrill and Michael Moen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in Christ is Lord Free Lutheran Church, 1269 County Hwy. PH, Onalaska. The Rev. Jonathan Unverzagt will officiate with burial to be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Visitation will also be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at church.
