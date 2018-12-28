It is with great sadness that the family of Helen L. Burton announces her peaceful passing Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the age of 86 years.
Helen was born Oct. 31, 1932, to Col. Kenneth J. Hough and Frances Seeber Bleecker Hough. Helen will be remembered by her children, Maurette (Meritt) Bergene, Andrea Griffith (Mel Jackson), John (Lorraine) Ward, Tomas (Tracey) Ward, and Brad (Diane) Ward; five grandchildren, Kesty, Canaan, Riki Lee, Nick, and Elizabeth; 10 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and by nieces, nephews, and other friends and relatives.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jack, Clyde, and Danny Hough; and grandson, Jacob Ward.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in memory of Helen to the Lawton Memorial Library, P.O. Box 38 La Farge, Wis. 54639.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family.