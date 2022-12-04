 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helen C. Keiper

WINONA — Helen C. Keiper, age 99, of Winona passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church in Winona. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. For those attending, masks are encouraged, but not required.

