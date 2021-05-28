TOMAH, WI—Helen Catherine Bilodeau, 82, of Tomah, WI, was called home on Saturday, May 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born January 14, 1939, to Edgar and Ann (Metko) Bilodeau in Milwaukee. Her parents died at a young age, and she was raised by Adolph and Elizabeth Korbel. After high school Helen met Daniel Breska and they married on May 23, 1959, in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death in 1990. After retiring from Tab Products in 2000, Helen met Gene Oelke and love moved her to Tomah. Helen served as Senior Regent of the Women of the Moose, is a faithful member of Queen of Apostle’s Parish at St. Mary’s and member of PCCW. She enjoyed bowling, basket weaving, playing cards, trips to Hodag, and anything where she could share laughter with friends and family.
She is survived by her special friend and partner, Gene Oelke of Tomah, WI; three children: Denise (John) Meidenbauer, Daniel Breska Jr, and Wanda (Russell) Lee; four granddaughters: Megan Hochschild, Nicole Hochschild, Katherine (Mario) LaMacchia, and Christina (Adam) Lechter; great grandchildren: Annabelle and Leonardo LaMacchia; and her special family, Mark (Wanda) Oelke, Michelle Willems, Jon (Elizabeth) Oelke, Marko Oelke, Carolina Oelke, Joshua Oelke, Jacob (Silken) Willems; her brothers: Bernard Bilodeau and Robert (Jeanette) Bilodeau, and many more family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her three siblings (Anita, Ann, and Kenneth) and great grandchild (Aviv Shir Lechter).
Friends and family are welcome to share a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at the Queen Apostle’s Parish at St Mary’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 25, 12:30 PM. Monsignor David C. Kunz will officiate.
A Parish Rosary will be held at the church on Tuesday at 10:00 AM followed by a visitation until the time of the service.
Burial will at St. Matthias Catholic Cemetery in Nabob, WI at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and use CDC recommended guideline for Social Distance and Safety Measures.