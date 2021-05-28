TOMAH, WI—Helen Catherine Bilodeau, 82, of Tomah, WI, was called home on Saturday, May 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born January 14, 1939, to Edgar and Ann (Metko) Bilodeau in Milwaukee. Her parents died at a young age, and she was raised by Adolph and Elizabeth Korbel. After high school Helen met Daniel Breska and they married on May 23, 1959, in Milwaukee. He preceded her in death in 1990. After retiring from Tab Products in 2000, Helen met Gene Oelke and love moved her to Tomah. Helen served as Senior Regent of the Women of the Moose, is a faithful member of Queen of Apostle’s Parish at St. Mary’s and member of PCCW. She enjoyed bowling, basket weaving, playing cards, trips to Hodag, and anything where she could share laughter with friends and family.