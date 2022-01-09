 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helen D. Meyer

Helen D. Meyer, 101, of Sparta died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Sparta, with Reverend Jon Hackbarth officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

