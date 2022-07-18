 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helen E. Smith

BARRE MILLS — Helen E. Smith, 85, of Barre Mills, entered her heavenly home Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Teresa of Kolkata Catholic Church in West Salem, 210 W. Hamlin St., West Salem. Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday. On Thursday, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem, a rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. with a visitation following until 7:00 p.m. For full obituary, please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Tags

