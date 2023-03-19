“Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.”

Proverbs 31: 25-26

Helen Halverson passed away peacefully in her sleep to her Lord and Saviour on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the age of 101. She was born September 2, 1921, on the family farm in Council Bay north of Holmen to Carlton and Helga (Anderson) Johnson. She attended Stevenstown’s one room school through 8th grade and then Holmen High School, graduating in 1940 as Valedictorian. After graduating she farmed with her Dad for a time, was a nanny for the Draeger family in Fort Atkinson and then clerked at Jostad’s Store in Holmen.

She was baptized, confirmed and married to Willard Halverson in the Lewis Valley Church of rural Holmen. Willard and she dated in high school and then were married on October 31, 1944. They were married 74 years, 10 months and 15 days until his death in 2019. Since then she had lived with her daughter Kay and husband, Jim Nelson.

Helen and Willard lived in Onalaska, were faithful members of First Lutheran and raised two children, Kay and Wayne. Helen was a Sunday School teacher for many years, always living her life as a true example of Christian love and faithfulness to God. She was a school board member, a Cub Scout leader and a member of the Church Women — ELCA and her Bible Study group. Most of all she was the best mom, cook, baker, and seamstress, having sewed everything from leisure suits for the men in the family to most of her daughter’s clothes throughout her school years and even her daughter’s wedding dress. There was always home made bread, delicious food and cookies or cake on hand. At each Christmas she made hundreds of lefse, rosettes, sandbakkles, krumkake and other Norwegian goodies for family and friends. When she was well into her nineties she was still making many, many quilts for Lutheran World Relief and of course also for her five great-grandchildren.

She is survived by daughter, Kay (Jim) Nelson); son, Wayne, (Sandra) Halverson; granddaughters: Stephanie Nelson (Al) Peterson and their daughters: Alaina and Samantha, Lindsay Nelson (Tim) Rothering and their children: Kasey, John and Leila; sister Evelyn Olson; several nieces and nephews and many friends and family who remembered her with cards and calls and visits through the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister in infancy; her husband; and his parents: Rick and Leilah Halverson; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law: Stanley Olson, Lloyd and Lorraine Halverson and Merton and Maxine Halverson; also four nephews and two nieces.

Thank you to St Croix hospice for their wonderful care and compassion during the last week of her life.

The celebration of her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main Street, Onalaska on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Pastor Jason Stanton and Pastor Karen Bodenschatz will officiate. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Burial will be at a later date in the Long Coulee Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to First Lutheran church of Onalaska or the charity of your choice.

Dickinson Funeral Homes & Crematory are assisting the family with arrangements.

