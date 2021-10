Helen Hendrickson, age 94, of Viroqua passed away peacefully Monday, October 25, 2021, surrounded by her children.

A visitation will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home. Per Helen’s request, a private funeral service will be held for her immediate family with burial to follow.