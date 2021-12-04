 Skip to main content
Helen J. Cole

Helen J. Cole, 87, of La Crosse, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Eagle Crest South.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 6, 2021, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South. Pastor Larry Hoppe will officiate with burial to take place in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the Funeral Home on Monday.

A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.

