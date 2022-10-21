Helen Kouba

CHIPPEWA FALLS—Helen M. Kouba, 95, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.

Helen was born on September 10, 1927, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Michael and Mary (Jackering) Dupey, Sr. She graduated from McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls.

On November 27, 1947, Helen married the love of her life, Clarence A. Kouba at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.

Helen retired from the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls where she created many lifelong friendships. She was an active member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and the Catholic Women’s Club. For many years Helen volunteered her time and talent in arranging flowers for the sacristy at Holy Ghost Church.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, reading, and spending time with family and friends. Helen loved to decorate her home particularly for the seasons and holidays. After retirement she spent many enjoyable hours watching and feeding the birds who came to visit her home. She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Helen is survived by one daughter, JoAnn (Michael) Russell, of Eau Claire; and three sons: Stephen Kouba of Eau Claire, Mark (Patricia) Kouba of Elk Mound, Larry (Pamela) Kouba of Princeton, TX; one brother, David (Janice) Dupey of Exeland, WI; one sister, Connie Rose of Eau Claire; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence; her parents; six brothers, James, Robert, Michael, Paul and twins, Leo and Louis; and three sisters, Frances Haverly, Patricia Herrmann and Mary Austin.

Our family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Helen’s wonderful neighbors and friends for their help and support throughout the years. You were family to Helen. She appreciated all that you did for her and loved your visits.

Helen’s last months were spent at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls. She called this her “home” and loved and appreciated the staff who were so kind and caring to her. A big “Thank You” for caring for our loved one and your kindness to her and our family.

Helen had the opportunity to have the caring support of Heartland Palliative Care in her last year and then Heartland Hospice Care. The compassionate and quality of care that Helen and our family received will always be appreciated.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be Celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Friends and family are welcome at the church for visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit www.horanfuneralhome.com.