STODDARD—Helen Marie Peterson, 90, of Stoddard, WI, passed away on March 31, 2020, at Vernon Manor Nursing Home, Viroqua, WI. She was born on March 15, 1930, in Richland County, WI to Ernest and Ingeborg Graffin.

On February 7, 1953, Helen married John E. (Pete) Peterson. Helen was an Air Force wife, living in Fairbanks, AK; Bunner Hill, IN; Clovis, NM; Biloxi, MS; Wadena, MN; Adair Air Force Station, OR and Vandenberg Air Force Base CA. The family then settled in Stoddard, WI where she was a member of Stoddard United Methodist Church. Helen and Pete went on many trips over the years. They visited numerous scenic western sites including the Tetons, the Grand Canyon and Crater Lake. On their 50th Anniversary, they went to Australia and New Zealand.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard Graffin. She is survived by her husband, Pete; two sons: John II (Leslie) of Lakewood, CO and David of La Crosse, WI; one grandson, Matthew of Lakewood, CO; one sister, Elaine Herbison of Eugene, OR; her sister-in-law Genevieve Standfield of Wellington, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Stoddard United Methodist Church, 900 Broadway Street, Stoddard, WI. Rev. Banze Kyabuntu wa Kiluba will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service. A reception and time of fellowship will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donation to be made to the American Cancer Society.