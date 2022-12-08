SPARTA—Helenmarie Apolonia Stiehl, 95, of Sparta, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta, with her family by her side. She was born to Peter and Hilda Schreier on June 16, 1927, in Norwalk, WI.

She lived in Norwalk until she met her husband, Lloyd Stiehl. They were married on June 16, 1947. They bought a farm on St Mary’s Ridge, where they raised their children and farmed for 23 years. They then moved to Sparta, WI, where she became a bank teller at Union National Bank.

Helen was a beautiful loving caring person who enjoyed life to its fullest, always. Finding plenty of things to always keep her busy and happy. She loved baking, sewing, quilting, sports, traveling, precious moments and clowns. She was especially known for her beautiful wedding cakes and special event cakes, she made for hundreds of people. Her most enjoyable thing in life was to be with her family and friends, entertaining them in her home with fabulous food and many memories.

She was extremely strong in her faith and love of God throughout her entire life in good times and in bad. Always praying to God for help, courage and guidance. She passed this faith to many in her family by her example, daily prayers and dedication to her church. We will miss her love of life, always clowning around, and making people feel good. As well as her compassion for the needy and love of all.

Helen is survived by her six children: Daniel (Mollie) Stiehl, Mary (James) Cook, John (Cheryl) Stiehl, Debra (Lance) Snow, Connie (Daniel) Rasmussen, and Cindy Krueger; 23 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Dick (Joyce) Schreier, David (Christine) Schreier, and Peter (Nancy) Schreier; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; as well as an infant daughter, Jennifer; sons-in-law: Timothy Savor, and Daniel Krueger; daughter-in-law, Mary Stiehl; two granddaughters-in-law: Becky Snow and Grace Savor; an infant great-grandson, Carter Snow; one brother, Philip; and three sisters: Agnes, Virginia, and Caroline.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sparta, with Father Eric Berns officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Ridge Catholic Cemetery, rural Cashton.

Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with a 7:00 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.