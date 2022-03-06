 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hennessy Edith Zimmerman

WEST SALEM — Hennessy Edith Zimmerman, 3-year-old daughter of Jordan Zimmerman and Charlene Vian, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Bethany Free Church, 3936 County Road B., La Crosse, WI 54601. Pastor David Baxley will officiate. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Hennessy always projected an aurora of love and joy; so to honor her memory, please wear anything pink, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, or Disney to her visitation or funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.

