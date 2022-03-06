Hennessy Edith Zimmerman

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Bethany Free Church, 3936 County Road B., La Crosse, WI 54601. Pastor David Baxley will officiate. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Hennessy always projected an aurora of love and joy; so to honor her memory, please wear anything pink, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, or Disney to her visitation or funeral service.