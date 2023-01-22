Henry E. Leibl, 90, of La Crosse, died on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, 1602 Park Avenue, La Crosse. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be given to Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church or Grade School, or Luther High School. A complete obituary and guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.