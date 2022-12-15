LAFAYETTE—Henry G. “Hank” Bosman, Jr., 73, of Lafayette, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire surrounded by family.

Hank was born July 28, 1949, in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Henry and Lydia (Jaquet) Bosman, Sr. He worked as a Boilermaker for Local 107 until his retirement at age 55.

He loved his dogs, fishing, coon hunting, and rabbit hunting. Hank belonged to beagle clubs, and his own went on to be an AKC Champion. He enjoyed the camaraderie of the guys at the A-Z Bear Club in Glidden, WI.

Hank is survived by his daughters: Terri (Tony) Aaron of Hayward, Shari (Curt) Greene of Boyd, Su (Dan) Miner of Cadott, Shelly (Dave) Rader of Pardeeville, Barbie (Mike) Vacho of Eau Claire, and Denise LeWallen of Viroqua; his sister, Betty (Don) Sixel of Sturgeon Bay; and many loving grandchildren; nieces and nephews; family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry; and step-children, Sandy Lancette, Jim Greene, and Glenn Greene.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Hope Gospel Mission or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.