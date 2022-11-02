CHIPPEWA FALLS — Henry "Hank" J. Geissler Jr., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Hank was born Sept. 4, 1932, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Henry and Catherine (Tanzer) Geissler Sr. On Oct. 13, 1951, Hank married Dorothy Revor at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was a member of St. Charles Church.

Hank was vice president of Anchor Bank & Savings & Loan for many years.

Hank is survived by three sons: Gary (Susan) Geissler of Chippewa Falls, Mark (Holly) Geissler of Eau Claire and Steve Geissler of Fort Collins, Colorado; three daughters: Gail (Tim) Sullivan of Chippewa Falls, Ruth Raymond of Brooklyn, New York, and Rene Geissler of Thetford Center, Vermont; 23 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Hank was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, on Feb. 22, 2022; and his parents.

A memorial service for both Dorothy and Hank will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman of St. Charles Church will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Partners of St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Charles Parish, MACS or the Irvine Park Trust Fund. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.