BOYD—Henry “Hank” James Shakal, 86 of Boyd, WI, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 with family.

Henry was born on November 19, 1935 to Henry John and Loretta M. (Janssen) Shakal.

He graduated high school in 1954 and then joined the US Wisconsin Army National Guard 32nd Infantry as a mechanic where he achieved rank of E-6 Staff Sargent.

Henry married Janet Phelps on May 14, 1957, they had six children.

Henry was self employed in the trucking business and later operated his own welding/repair shop.

He served for several years on the Town of Delmar Board and the Chippewa County Board and also was a longtime member and Commander of the Boyd American Legion.

Henry is survived by his children: Bradley (Lauri) Shakal, Lester Shakal, Denise (Jerry) Roshell, Edgar Shakal, Clint (Candi) Shakal and Trent (Julie) Shakal; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Cleo Pozarski and Elaine Phelp;s and also by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife Janet; brothers: Clayton, John and Clarence Shakal; sister Janet Lacina; sisters-in-law: Annette Shakal and Theresa Shakal; brothers-in-law: Jack Lacina, Gerald Phelps and Robert Pozarski; and special friend Sandy Koss.

A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott, WI with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating.

Interment will follow the Service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Boyd, WI with Military Honors conducted by the Boyd American Legion.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, WI and also one hour prior to the

services Tuesday morning at the Funeral Home.

