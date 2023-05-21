Henry “Hank” Oehmigen, 88, of rural La Crescent, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Hokah, Minn. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Peter’s Church and School.