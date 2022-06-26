HOLMEN — Henry J. “Hank” Buehler, 84 of Holmen, Wis., went to his eternal home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Our loving husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa “Bapa” was surrounded by his loving wife and family as he took his last journey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Onalaska. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial with military honors will follow in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Gundersen Health System Hospice Program. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.