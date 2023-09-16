GOLDEN VALLEY—Henry James (Jim) Roemer, age 83, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2023. Jim was born March 1, 1940, to Dr. and Mrs. Henry Joseph Roemer. The third of four children and the only boy, he grew up in Winona, MN, graduated from Winona High School, and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of Minnesota. He married the love of his life, Donna, on July 22, 1967, and together they raised two children, Henry “Stephen” and Krista Marie, in New Hope, MN. Jim was an exceptionally proud family man, loved being a dad, took great joy in supporting his children’s interests, and devoted the bulk of the mid-’80s to teaching them both to drive. Jim had a long and successful career in corporate finance, but what he loved counting the most was the number of long and unsuccessful Vikings seasons.