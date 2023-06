Henry R. Lawrence, WWII veteran, age 94, of La Crosse, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 10:00 am at the Onalaska Church of Christ. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.