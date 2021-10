Henry W. “Bill” Meyer

Henry W. “Bill” Meyer, 88, of La Crosse, went to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on October 10, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska is assisting the family in their time of loss. To view Bill’s obituary in its entirety please visit the funeral home website at www.couleecremation.com.