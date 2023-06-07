Herbert G. Afdahl, age 92, formerly of Menomonie, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 1, 2023.

He was born Dec. 14, 1930, in Hammond, Wisconsin, to Herman and Gladys (Owens) Afdahl, the youngest of their three children. Herb grew up on their rural family farm and attended a one room schoolhouse. He graduated high school from Baldwin, Wisconsin, and then attended UW-River Falls before transferring to UW-Madison, where he graduated as a registered pharmacist.

After completing college, he was drafted to the U.S. Army and served overseas at the closure of the U.S. conflict in Korea. Herb served in a Mobil Army Surgical Hospital unit as an RPh. Upon discharge from the military, he returned to Menomonie to begin his career at a local pharmacy, Lee’s Drug Store, where he worked for the next 50 years.

Menomonie is where he met a “cute nurse with a lot of spunk” who would become his wife. On Oct. 14, 1961, he married Delores (Lori) Freiberg. They were married two months short of 60 years. Together, they were blessed with three daughters. Upon Herb’s full retirement, he and Lori relocated to Anthem, Arizona.

Herb was an incredible person who possessed the ability to connect with people he met, taking a genuine interest in their lives. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed supporting local school sports. He was a deeply spiritual person who truly lived his Christian values. Herb and Lori were longtime members of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Menomonie, and after retirement they found a new spiritual home at Cross of Christ Church in Anthem, Arizona, where they formed many meaningful friendships.

Herb leaves behind his three daughters: Cindy (Steve) Seivert of Anthem, Arizona, Kristi (Steve) Eckert of Clayton, Wisconsin, and Kathy (Ray) Slattery of Trempealeau, Wisconsin. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren: Jenna Seivert, Michael Seivert, Lauren Seivert, Alec (Katrina) Eckert, Claire Eckert, Jonathan (Jessi) Slattery, Benjamin Slattery, Daniel Slattery, and Joshua Slattery. He is also survived by his two sisters-in-law: Marilyn (Chuck) Gjovig and Barb Freiberg, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Lori, in 2021; his parents: Herman and Gladys (Owens) Afdahl; brother, David Afdahl, sister, Ardyce Peterson, and one grandchild, Joseph Seivert.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at the church one hour before the service. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is assisting the family with the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.