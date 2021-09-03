Herbert H. Krause, 87, of Onalaska, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Onalaska Care Center. He was born March 28, 1934 to Harry and Edna (Stellner) Krause.

He married Ivadell Powell June 26, 1958. Herbert served in the United States Army during the Korean War and worked as a dairy farmer raising registered guernsey cows.

Herbert enjoyed working and tinkering in his garage, especially on small engines and was a huge John Deere fan. He also loved to play cards, but above all else he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Ivadell; his children: Cindy (Merrill) Heim, Kimberly (Larry) Raabe-Fortier, and Herbert (Crystal) Krause; eight grandchildren: Jacob (Laura Marsolek) Johnson, Danielle (Chris) Slinger, Shannan (Tim) Borchardt, Josh, Aaron and Kaylee Raabe, Sierra (Alicia) Krause and Ashley (Lance) Renderman. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Makenzie and Jack Slinger, Charlie, Henry and Riley Borkhardt, and Grayson Renderman; sister Lois (Richard) Babish; and a brother Gordon (Rhonda) Krause.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons: Dwight and Douglas Herbert Krause, a grandson, Nicholas Raabe; sister, Marlene and brother-in-law Richard Clappier; and his son-in-law, Dennis Raabe, Funeral services will be held today, Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Main Street, Onalaska. Pastor Daniel Olson will officiate and burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.