CHIPPEWA FALLS — Herman “Bud” W. Schemenauer, 87, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Herman was born Oct. 22, 1935, in Chippewa Falls, the son of John and Angeline (Bowe) Schemenauer. He served in the National Guard.

On July 25, 1959, Herman married Patricia Goettl at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. Herman worked at CT Film for 42 years. He was a member of St. Charles Church.

Herman enjoyed fishing, hunting, the Packers and Brewers, family time, going up north to the cabin and was a loving and excellent husband, father and grandfather.

Herman is survived by his wife, Pat; two sons, David (Rhonda) of Chippewa Falls and his children, Ryan (Sarah) and their children, Jace and Kade, and Nicole (Jason) Flackey and their children, Asher and Crew, Todd (Debbie) of Chippewa Falls and their children, Samantha (Brad) Lentz and their children, Gabriel and Theodore, Sydney and Seth; one daughter, Colleen (Mark) Yohnk of Chippewa Falls and their children, Brandi (Andrew) Hintze and their children, Abby and Elliott and Marcus (Tracy) Yohnk; two brothers, Steve (Mary Jane) Schemenauer and Allen (Marcella “Mitzi”) Schemenauer both of Chippewa Falls; three sisters, Eileen (Norman “Sam”) Schneider, Linda Whitelaw and Marcy Morrisette all of Chippewa Falls; and in-laws, William Secraw, Betty, Barbara and Cecilia Schemenauer, Donald (Judy) Goettl, Carl (Betty) Olson and David (Mary) Fanetti.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Cyril, Percy, Merwyn, John “Jack” Jr. and Emmanuel “Butch” Schemenauer; and four sisters, Florine Goettl, Mary Ann Bohl, Iris Secraw and Sylvia Franz.

A memorial Mass will be held at noon Friday, March 10, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Friday, March 10, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.