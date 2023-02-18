Herman D. Boettcher, age 83, died peacefully on February 16, 2023. He was born to Melvin and Emilie (Andrel) Boettcher in 1939.

He was married to Patricia Nimtz Boettcher and father to: Eric (Lisa) Boettcher, Marc (Diane) Boettcher and Paula (Patrick) Gretzlock.

Memorial Services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer on February 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM with a visitation from 1:00-3:00 PM at the church before the service. Reception will be at the White Pine Pavilion.

