EAU CLAIRE — Herman Duane Seidlitz, 94, passed away at Oakwood Hills in Eau Claire on Feb. 25, 2023. He was born July 7, 1928.

He married Barbara Florence Seidlitz Oct. 18, 1950, at Gospel Chapel in Chippewa Falls. They resided in Cuba City, Wisconsin, for 30 years, where he worked for John Deere. They moved back to Eagle Point in 1977 to be closer to family and resided there until 2018, when he went to Oakwood Hills.

He is survived by one daughter, Teresa (Tom) Priest of Johnstown, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Norma (Carol) Christianson and Janet (Lloyd) Black; three brothers, Larry (Diane), John (Roxie) and Tim (Romona) Seidlitz; three grandchildren, Shawn (Jayme) De Yot, Jessica (Doug) Todorich and Chris (Megan) Priest; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Pearl Seidlitz; his wife, Barbara; brothers Lyle, Raymond and Charles Seidlitz; sisters Delta Christianson, Nona Fehr, and Beatrice Matott; and his grandson Eric De Yot.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 3, 2023, at St John’s Lutheran in Cornell, Wisconsin, with Pastor Chris Christenson officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till noon, with the funeral service starting at noon, and lunch at church afterward. The burial will be later this spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St John’s Lutheran Church.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell is assisting the family.