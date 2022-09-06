CHIPPEWA FALLS — Herman E. Postl, 88, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Herman was born Feb. 10, 1934, in Chippewa Falls to Jacob and Catherine (Krueger) Postl.

Herman was in the National Guard from 1951 to 1959 and was also in the Navy from August of 1953 to 1959.

Herman married Mary Lou Nowak on June 22, 1957, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Goldsmith Council #974 and St. Charles Church.

Herman is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; one son, Daniel “Butch” Postl of Harlingen, Texas; six daughters: Tammy (Tony) Christopher of Chippewa Falls, Debra Postl of Chippewa Falls, Kim Postl of Alma, Renee (Jerry) Jackson of Chippewa Falls, Donna (Mick) Helwig of Independence, and Linda (Les) Whitcome of New Auburn; brother, Joe (Deb) Postl of Port Washington; five sisters: Betty Goulet, Sister Roger Marie Postl, Joanne Miesner, and Janice Coultier all of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren: Jessica (Brett), Jake, Amanda (Bjorn), Ben (Emily), Tanner, and Erin; and seven great-grandchildren: Ava, Kara, Ryan, Lincoln, Graham, Boston, and Brynlee.

Herman was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Tom, Bob, and Bill Postl; and two sisters: Margaret Helen Dworschak and Cecilia Witt.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Rev. John Schultz will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

The family prefers memorials to MACS.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.