Herminia Schaefer
TOMAH—Herminia (Benavides) Schaefer of Tomah, Wisconsin, lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living Center in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.
Hermie, as many knew her, was born to Anselmo and Angelina (Correa) Benavides on February 5, 1944. She was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. After graduating from high school, Hermie joined the Air Force, where she was a medic. She eventually was honorably discharged and moved back to San Antonio with her son. It was while she was working at a grocery store that she met the love of her life Duane. They were married a few weeks later on February 3, 1973. Hermie’s adventure of being an Air Force wife began. Being that she was an adventurous person; she loved her time as a military wife. She loved all the exploring, learning, and seeing new things. It was during her time as an Air Force wife that she was able to pursue her passion to work again in the medical field. She worked her way from a CNA to and RN. Hermie loved being a nurse and being able to help people. She worked in many areas of the nursing field, but she really loved being a dialysis nurse. She also enjoyed working with the troops at Brooke Army Medical Center troop clinic. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease shortly after retiring from nursing. Hermie and Duane lived several years in San Antonio before returning to Wisconsin in 2014. In 2014, Hermie was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she fought and beat. Hermie has always been a very loving, caring, and energetic person. She also had such a bright, contagious smile that could light up a room. She was a devout Christian and loved spreading love and joy, along with helping anyone she could.
Hermie is survived by her husband Duane Schaefer; a son Dennis (Mary) Ilias of Georgia; a daughter Michelle (Bernard) Norman of Tomah, Wisconsin; a niece that she considered to be a second daughter, Jessalyn (Benjamin) Golgart of Hawaii; four grandchildren: Arthur Guevara, Iain Owen, Makayla Golgart, and Hendrick Norman; Hermie is also survived by eight siblings: Anselmo Benavides, Jesse Benavides, David (Yolanda) Benavides, Ernest Benavides, Juanita (Richard) Vidal, and Beatrice (John) Rizzo, all of San Antonio, Texas; Bertha (John) Allen of Killeen, Texas and Martha Delay of Denver, Colorado. Hermie is also survived by four sisters-in-law: Rita Taylor of Tomah, WI, Bette (Steve) Stone, Kathryn Brown, and Ida Schaefer of Norwalk, Wisconsin. Hermie is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, and family, and friends.
Hermie is preceded in death by her parents: Anselmo and Angelina Benavides; a nephew Ronald Mendoza; two nieces: Christina Acevedo and Krista Franciscus; in-laws: Fredrick Schaefer, Jeanette Schaefer, and Lucille Schaefer; sisters-in-law: Bonita Schaefer and Norma Benavides; and three brothers-in-law: William Schaefer, Terry Taylor, and David Brown.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Milestone Senior Care Memory Center for the excellent care that they provided for Hermie during her stay there.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 1:00 PM, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St. Tomah, Father Sam McCarty_ will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Relatives and Friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 11:00 AM until the time of the service. A Parrish Rosary will be held at 11:00 AM Online condolences can be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral service will be streamed thru the Sonnenburg Family Facebook Page.