Herminia Schaefer

Hermie, as many knew her, was born to Anselmo and Angelina (Correa) Benavides on February 5, 1944. She was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. After graduating from high school, Hermie joined the Air Force, where she was a medic. She eventually was honorably discharged and moved back to San Antonio with her son. It was while she was working at a grocery store that she met the love of her life Duane. They were married a few weeks later on February 3, 1973. Hermie’s adventure of being an Air Force wife began. Being that she was an adventurous person; she loved her time as a military wife. She loved all the exploring, learning, and seeing new things. It was during her time as an Air Force wife that she was able to pursue her passion to work again in the medical field. She worked her way from a CNA to and RN. Hermie loved being a nurse and being able to help people. She worked in many areas of the nursing field, but she really loved being a dialysis nurse. She also enjoyed working with the troops at Brooke Army Medical Center troop clinic. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease shortly after retiring from nursing. Hermie and Duane lived several years in San Antonio before returning to Wisconsin in 2014. In 2014, Hermie was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she fought and beat. Hermie has always been a very loving, caring, and energetic person. She also had such a bright, contagious smile that could light up a room. She was a devout Christian and loved spreading love and joy, along with helping anyone she could.