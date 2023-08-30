Hilda Beverly (Sidie) Matson, age 89, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Vernon Memorial Hospital after dealing with multiple health issues.

Hilda was born on April 8, 1934, in the family home in Sterling Township near Viroqua, Wisconsin to Harry and Bertha (Myhre) Sidie. Hilda was named after her mother’s middle name of Mathilde and was the 2nd of their 8 children.

Growing up, Hilda lived in both Vernon and Crawford Counties, working hard on the family’s farms. In 1948, she started at Viroqua High School, and during her sophomore year, magic happened across the smooth floor of Viroqua’s Roller Rink. There he was – the tall, suave senior who worked at the rink literally skating circles around everyone else – Jerrold Matson.

Hilda and Jerry dated for two years while she finished high school and he worked and attended technical school after graduating from Viroqua High in 1950. In early 1952, Jerry enlisted in the US Air Force while Hilda completed her senior year at Seneca High School. That July of 1952 – one day after Jerry’s 20th birthday—they married in a candlelight ceremony in the chapel on Shepherd’s Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas where he was assigned for extra schooling after he finished basic training.

For the next 23 years, they traveled all around the globe while adding five children to the family – Michael, Terri, Shelley, Christie, and Jeffrey. In addition to raising the kids, often while Jerry was gone for months on a tour-of-duty in another county, Hilda served as the proverbial boy scout and girl scout leader, Sunday School teacher, and babysat children in her home.

The family returned to Viroqua in 1975 when Jerry retired from the Air Force. Her children’s activities still kept Hilda busy, and soon she was leading large fund-raising events for the kids’ church trips and activities. Her semi-annual rummage sales, which took all year to prepare, were renowned in the region, raising tens of thousands of dollars each sale.

After 12-15 years, the rummage sales had run their course, and the church’s pastor asked Hilda to start up and manage the county’s first Food Pantry. When Jerry fully retired from working (again) he joined Hilda in the endeavor. In an article in the local newspaper marking the 25th anniversary of the Food Pantry in 2012, Jerry is quoted to have said “Hilda runs the operation and he’s just the “go-fer.” In 2015, a regional tv station honored Hilda with the “Jefferson Award” for her volunteerism with the food pantry which, in turn, makes our area a better place to live.

Within the next two years, Hilda’s involvement with the food pantry ended as Jerry needed more attention due to his changing health. Her “retirement years” have been filled with lots of rummage sales; making layettes and school kits for church mission work; welcoming more grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the family; gathering hundreds of stuffed animals for Toys for Tots and other children’s charities, to name a few. She also discovered a love of reading now that she finally had time to slow down and do something for herself. She especially liked to read Love Inspired books about Amish life and romance. She had also begun wearing a small angel pin every day, as a reminder that her guardian angel was watching over her and would gift these angel pins to almost everyone to remind them of their own guardian angels. But her most important task was to be the best Nana ever to her 19 grandchildren and great-grandchildren (plus another on the way soon).

Hilda is survived by her children: Shelley Matson, Christie Oneal, and Jeffrey (Stacy) Matson; daughter-in-law, Martha Matson; son-in-law, Richard Gratz; her grandchildren and their spouses, and her great-grandchildren: Anne McGee; William (Jennifer) Matson and daughter Lyric; Karissa Matson; Cara Gratz and children Brooklyn, Dakota, and Amara with her son Terrance; Derek (Alice) Gratz and daughters Leah and Lainee; Jeremy Matson; Erica Oneal and son Leo; Bethany (Sam) Harvey; Tessa Oneal; Alan Matson; and Otto Matson. She is also survived by three siblings: Ken Sidie, Leone Larsen, and Helen Shaner; plus sister-in-law, Chris Sidie; dozens of nieces, nephews, and other family members, plus, two “special grandchildren” Jonah Getter and Jennie (Getter) Voter.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Jerrold, in 2018; her son Michael Matson in 2019; daughter Terri Gratz in 2020; and son-in-law Marty Oneal in 2022. She is further preceded in death by her parents, and 4 siblings: Lucille Athnos, Raymond Sidie in infancy, Diane LaFleur, and Roy Sidie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua or to the family.

Funeral Services were held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 11:00 am. Visitation was held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28 at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Viroqua, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be at the church from 10:00 until the time of service. Interment to be in the Viroqua Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.