VIROQUA—Hilda Matson, 89, of Viroqua, died on August 19, 2023.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 29 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, August 28 at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 PM. Additional visitation will be held Tuesday at the church from 10 AM until the time of services. Burial will be in the Viroqua Cemetery.
