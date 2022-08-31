VIROQUA—Hildagarde L. Matson, age 101, of rural Viroqua, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. She was born November 9, 1920, to the late Alexander and Barbara (Streiffe) Yaun. She married Clifford Matson on February 14, 1942, at the North West Prairie parsonage. They farmed in rural Viroqua, living on the home farm for 72 years. With her daughters’ help, she was able to remain living independently. She was a faithful member of the Bad Axe Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her three daughters: Margaret (Richard) Hansen, Margretta Overbo, and Gretchen (Andrew) Brudos; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford; her siblings: Rose (Aubrey) Campbell, Fritz (Charlotte) Yaun, Margaret (Vernon) Kumlin, and Logan (Verna) Yaun; her daughter, Kari Fortney; grandson, Alexander Fortney; and son-in-law, Martin Overbo.

A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Bad Axe Independent Lutheran Church, rural Viroqua. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial was in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Pacific Garden Mission, Bad Axe Cemetery fund, or the charity of your choice.