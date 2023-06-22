SPARTA—Hollis Lee Freeman passed away peacefully at the age of 66 years, on June 19, 2023 at the Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at St. John’s Ev Lutheran Church, Sparta. Burial will be at a later time in Melrose Cemetery, Melrose. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, and from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.