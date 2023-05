Holly A. Leitner, 64, of La Crosse, died on Monday, May 15, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers please make monetary donations towards the family. A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.