EAU CLAIRE — Howard “Howie” Prince, 91, of Eau Claire died peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on Dec. 12, 2022.

And while he’s physically no longer with us after a long battle with cancer, the twinkle in his eye and his determination to “live to 100,” will not be forgotten.

Howard was born April 30, 1931, the son of Andrew and Leona (Kressin) Prince. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School, class of 1949. Like his father and brothers, Howie was also an accomplished athlete, playing basketball and baseball ... later being inducted into the Chippewa Valley Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011 after setting many records. As a golfer, Howie also proudly had two holes-in-one in his lifetime.

His career of 35+ years with Standard Oil/Amoco/BP started in accounting/finance, and after several moves, finished as terminal manager in Green Bay before retiring to Eau Claire, closer to family.

He met Charlotte Bowe while both were working in Milwaukee, and the couple married on July 27, 1957. Howie was a wonderful husband, just celebrating his 65th anniversary with Charlotte this past summer. He was also a great father and proud grandfather, as well as a good friend to many.

Howie enjoyed socializing and had the ability to strike up a conversation with most people he met. He loved fishing and morning coffee with friends, up until he was 91. His favorite season was “ice fishing,” and he occasionally stopped at the casino or picked up a few scratch-offs, with hopes of winning big. He was a lifelong fan and ticket holder of the Green Bay Packers and was a proud attendee of the famous “Ice Bowl” at Lambeau Field. He followed the Milwaukee Brewers religiously and was always in control of the TV remote. Besides following his favorite sports teams, he also enjoyed the Daniel O’Donnell and Molly B’s. Polka Party shows.

Howie and Charlotte cherished trips taken in their earlier years — especially those with Charlotte’s sister Alice and her husband, Jerome “Crackers” Zwiefelhofer, to Canada and Austria. But even the trips up the highway to their cottage in Chetek, Wisconsin, gave them great pleasure, where they would often fish and relax.

Howard is survived by his wife, Charlotte (Bowe); children: Barbara Ellis (Chippewa Falls), Laurie Prince (Cottage Grove, Wisconsin), and Steve Prince (Minneapolis); along with grandchildren: Tim Ellis, Amy Ellis, Emily Csuy, Ryan Csuy; and brother, Dale Prince (Chippewa Falls); sister-in-law, Viola Prince (Chippewa Falls); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, along with brothers: Jerome Prince and Gerald Prince.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Mayo Clinic, the St. Croix Hospice team, as well as family, friends and neighbors, especially Gary and Karen Foster, who provided tremendous physical assistance and emotional support during the most challenging times.

Memorials may be made to Feed My People Food Bank in Howard’s name, or a contribution to the Salvation Army Red Kettles this holiday season would also be appreciated, as Howie was a frequent bell ringer at Christmas time.

A mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, with Fr. Francis Thadathil officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday morning at the church in the “Father Klink Hall” from 10 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will take place in the spring at Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.