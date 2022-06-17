TOMAH - Howard J. Schaller aka Duckie, 58, of Tomah passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. He was born on February 1, 1964, to Hilary A. and Helen E. (Baldwin) Schaller in Tomah. Howard was a member of the Tomah High School Graduating Class of 1982. Upon graduation, Howard enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during the Gulf Wars and Operation Iraqi Freedom with the Army National Guard. On February 16, 2013, Howard was united in marriage to Lori F. Larson in Tomah. Most recently, Howard worked for XPO Logistics as a Hostler Driver. As a "jack of all trades", Howard was skilled in a variety of trades; plumbing, electrical work, woodworking, you name it he could do it. He was generous and a reliable family man, helping others came naturally and frequently he would be found leading a hand helping with a project. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed spending time casting a line and looked forward to the fall deer hunt. He had a goofy sense of humor and loved goofing with children and grandchildren, their laughter filled his heart.