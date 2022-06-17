Howard J. Schaller
TOMAH - Howard J. Schaller aka Duckie, 58, of Tomah passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. He was born on February 1, 1964, to Hilary A. and Helen E. (Baldwin) Schaller in Tomah. Howard was a member of the Tomah High School Graduating Class of 1982. Upon graduation, Howard enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during the Gulf Wars and Operation Iraqi Freedom with the Army National Guard. On February 16, 2013, Howard was united in marriage to Lori F. Larson in Tomah. Most recently, Howard worked for XPO Logistics as a Hostler Driver. As a "jack of all trades", Howard was skilled in a variety of trades; plumbing, electrical work, woodworking, you name it he could do it. He was generous and a reliable family man, helping others came naturally and frequently he would be found leading a hand helping with a project. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed spending time casting a line and looked forward to the fall deer hunt. He had a goofy sense of humor and loved goofing with children and grandchildren, their laughter filled his heart.
He is survived by his wife, Lori of Tomah; children: Jeremey (Kari) Schaller and Jessica Schaller both of Tomah; grandchildren: Kathryn Schaller, Maxwell and Darian MacMillan; his mother, Helen of Tomah; bonus children: Ashlin (Eva) Medel, Gabrielle Medel and Lillia (significant other, Julio) Rodriguez; bonus grandchildren: Bryan, Riley, Theodore Medel and Ethan, Hazel and Julio, Jr Rodriguez; his children's mother, Patricia Corton of Tomah; his siblings: Helene (Scott) Stein of Warrens, Hugh Schaller of Tomah, Heath (Patsy) Schaller of Tomah, Heidi (Jason) Mellem of Bangor, Heather (Boyce) Wilcox of Tomah, and Henrietta Schaller of Eau Claire. He is further survived by countless aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; other relative; and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hilary; a brother, Hans Schaller; and a grandson, Colton MacMillan.
A Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, 1:00 P.M., Tomah American Legion Post #201, 800 Wisconsin Ave., Tomah, Deacon Art Schaller will officiate. Military honor by the Grassman-Larsen-Sowle-Senz American Legion Post #201. A luncheon and celebration of life to follow concluding at 5:00 P.M.
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.