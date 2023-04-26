ONALASKA—Howard L. Wandrey, 88 of Onalaska passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Morrow Home, Sparta. He was born in La Crosse on February 10, 1935 to Howard B. and Marian (Gilbert) Wandrey. On July 10, 1954 Howard married Dorothy (Meide) and she preceded him in death on June 15, 1995. They were blessed with four children, Lorie, Yvonne, Skip, and Scott.

On August 9, 1997, Howard married Gayle (Roskos) and they celebrated over 25 years of marriage. Howard was a pharmaceutical salesman, man of faith, sports enthusiast and loved his family unconditionally.

Howard is survived by his wife, Gayle; two daughters, Lorie (Charlie) Hines and Yvonne (David) Cottage; two sons, Skip (Debi) Wandrey and Scott (Kari) Wandrey; three step-daughters, Barb (John) Parranto, Nancy (Scott) Giese, and Betty Jo Russell; and step-son, Tom (Rhonda) Roskos; 24 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Pastor Jamie Urbina will officiate. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

