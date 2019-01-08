Howard Thomas Lee
WESTBY -- Howard Thomas Lee, 71, of Westby, died Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Howard was born in Viroqua, April 2, 1947, to Tilman and Hilda (Ellefson) Lee.
Howard was, as he put it, married to his cows and farm. After graduating from high school that is exactly where you could find him, from before sunrise until well into the evening, milking cows. He spent the greater part of his life as a dairy farmer, then as a driver for John Wangen and also a driver for Organic Valley, between which he worked in the DNR office in Viroqua.
Howard was an active member of the Westby Rod and Gun Club, holding various offices including past president and one of the organizers of their Christmas drives, helping needy children and families in the area. He was also a member of the Westby Coon Prairie Church and the Westby Creamery. When Howard wasn't working or helping others he enjoyed playing pool and winning tournaments, or collecting guns, mirrored 'beer signs,' toy tractors and anything 'Harley Davidson', with the exception of his corvette.
Today Howard is survived by his three sisters, Margaret (Erlan) Hanson, Janice (Morris) Thompson and Anita (Marcie) Hagen; his nieces and nephews, Martine (John) Wright, Marcus (Stacey) Skildum, Theresa (Harry Jr.) Jenness, Dr. Tena Thompson and David (Erin) Hagen; and his 12 grand-nieces and nephews, Daxter Skildum, Anastasia 'Annie' (Nelson) Solune, with baby Ronin, Joshua Olson, Casey, Shane and Dustin Wright, Max, Makenna and Myla Jenness and Alexis, Avery and Sawyer Hagen.
Howard was preceded in death by his grandparents; his parents; and several aunts and uncles.
God bless our memories of Howard, as he will be greatly missed.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church. Pastor Daniel Wollman will officiate with burial following in the Coon Prairie Cemetery. Friends called on the family during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church before the service.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby is serving the family.