Howard P. Gardner, 84, of Holmen, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Gundersen Health System. Memorial services will be held on Monday, March 13th at 11:30 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 612 Division Street, La Crosse. Pastor Joanne Richmond will officiate and burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.