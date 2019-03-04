Howard R. Pingel, 88, of Tomah passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Curt S. Backhaus will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.