Howard Ralph Pingel, 88, of Tomah passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving daughters and immediate family.
He was born March 4, 1930, to Ralph L. and Lula E. (Damerow) Pingel on the home farm in the town of Tomah, Monroe County. He was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith. He was a member of Tomah High School graduating class of 1947, for which he had been the treasurer ever since. In 1951, Howard gave Ralph (his Dad) the choice to sell him the farm with equipment and cattle included, or Howard was going to start driving truck.
After eyes met at ages six and four, true love began. On Labor Day, Sept. 3, 1951, Howard was united in marriage to Laurita M. Gruen and worked side by side on the farm. They were faithful members of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church since marriage, where he ushered, sang in the choir, attended many church meetings, belonged to the Men’s Club and was the treasurer. Not many services, welcomings, farewells or picnics went by without the Pingel family being in attendance.
Howard was a very busy man doing many things around the area for many years of his life. He served 33 years on the board and as president at the Tomah Area Credit Union. He served many years for the Farmer Town Mutual Insurance Co., as president and adjuster. In 1960, he was awarded Outstanding Young Farmer Award by the Tomah Jaycees. He was a member of the National Farmers Organization and made it through the milk holding strike and more. He took his family monthly to address newspapers for the NFO. He worked for Equity Livestock Association, as a weigher on the scale and loaded cattle. He was a member of the National Turkey Federation for many years. He was a member of the Monroe County Fair board for over 60 years and Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull for over 35 years, as a gate worker and ticket taker.
He had a very big heart and was generous in many ways, including borrowing out his farm equipment, helping out a friend’s personal business, helped others farming when needed, while maintaining his own farm and jobs. He had big hands, but if you got a spank, with a tear, in his eye it only took one to know you had hurt him deeply. He was a true example of Christianity through his words, actions and numerous monetary donations to the church, schools, neighbors and even strangers. He was a loving grandfather and great-grandfather, taking pride in showing his grandchildren what a day on the farm was like. Before they were old enough to drive the tractor, he would take them around the fields with him, when he felt they were ready he taught them how to drive. He never asked or excepted anything in payment for his help, but never let you leave empty handed when you helped him, even if it was nothing more than a hot meal in your belly, he always expressed his gratitude. Numerous trips to Canada, for fishing and playing cards with his friends and son-in-law, were taken yearly. Howard and Laurita took a lot of bus trips to Alaska, New York and Las Vegas and many local shows. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, their presents to themselves were traveling to Minnesota, Iowa, Arkansas and numerous other states. Their family had their itinerary and prayed they were where they were supposed to be, until finally their daughters decided they had enough of worrying and bought them a cell phone, which he carried ever since, even if he couldn’t always answer it fast enough.
He is survived by daughters, Debra (Jeffrey) Verkuilen of Appleton, Wis., and DeAnna (Edward) Raiten of Tomah; grandchildren, Traci (Steve) Fuerst, Jason Verkuilen, Sean Verkuilen, Jamie Mitchell, Heather Raiten, Melanie Raiten and Jesse Raiten; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Izabela and Grayce Verkuilen, Logan and Laken Mitchell, Jaelynn Nelson, Alexxander Raiten and Ryder Raiten; godchildren, Cathy Braund, Robert Pedersen, Mike Schendel, Bruce Janusheske, Judy Standifer, Janet Kuehl and Blaine Meyer; brother-in-law, Gene Pedersen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurita; parents; sisters, Lois Pingel and Marie Pedersen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Edward and Anita Gruen, Vera and Gerhardt Von Haden and Bertha Mitchell.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Curt S. Backhaus will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.