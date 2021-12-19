Howard Reedy passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Gundersen Health System. Howard was born in Arcadia, Wisconsin on April 1, 1925, to Christ and Anna (Kamla) Reedy. He and his wife of 75 years, Barbara (Amundson), were united in marriage on August 29, 1946. They were high school classmates and sweethearts.

Howard graduated from Arcadia High School in 1943. He was a letter winner in football, basketball, and baseball, participating all four years. He was quarterback of the football team and was also named the all-around athlete at graduation. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy during World War II and served in the South Pacific as a MM2C aboard the USS Devosa (AKA27). He received his honorable discharge on May 5, 1946.

He was the owner of Reedy Construction Company in Arcadia for 39 years until his retirement in 1985. Early on, he was attracted to the new field of land conservation. A look at his past accomplishments is as simple as a drive around the countryside. He built dams, waterways, terraces, erosion control structures and did stream bank rehabilitation in Trempealeau, Buffalo and Jackson counties. He was a member of the Land Improvement Contractors of America and served as President of the Wisconsin Chapter for several years. He also served as a board member of the National Association.

Howard was an original member of the Arcadia Golf Club that became the present Arcadia Country Club. He built the course and converted it from sand greens to grass greens. He served on the Board of Directors for many years and was also a past President. He was an avid golfer, here in Wisconsin and also many winters in Arizona. He achieved two holes-in-one, one in Arcadia and one in Arizona. He also enjoyed deer hunting with his sons and brother-in-law Jim.

He and his wife, Barb, were dedicated Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fans and enjoyed watching all the games together, as well as Wisconsin basketball and pro golf tournaments. Their travels included visiting most of the states and Mexico and Hawaii. They made their winter home in Arizona for many years.

He was a longtime member of the American Legion, Post 17, in Arcadia, Wisconsin. He was proud to be a part of the second Freedom Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Howard is survived by his wife, Barbara; one daughter, Lindy Kreibich of Plymouth, MN; three sons: Thomas of Buffalo City, WI, David of La Crosse, WI, and Greg (Mindy) of Fountain City, WI. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Joshua (Willow) Kreibich, Dana (Brandon) Lee, Jacob (Amanda) Kuehn, Courtney (Shawn) Stuessy and Kylee Reedy; and eight great-grandchildren: Brayden Reedy, Ava and Adelyn Lee, Hannah and Oliver Kreibich, Quinn and Claire Kuehn, and Charli Stuessy. He is also survived by a very special and dear family friend, Kim (Andy) Herold. He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers: Wallace, Gaylord, Bruce and Anthony; and sister Faith Woychik. Howard was a loving husband, a dedicated father to his children, and a hard worker who gave his all to everything that he did. He will be so deeply missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hillview Terrace and Gundersen Health System for their compassionate and professional care. Memorials are suggested to the Children’s Miracle Network or Gundersen Cancer Research.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.