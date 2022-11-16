ONALASKA—Hugh Albert Young, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, passed away on November 3, 2022.

Born on June 18, 1941, to Howard and Marguerite Young, he grew up in Monroe, Iowa, earned degrees from Iowa State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and worked as a manufacturing engineer at the Trane Company from 1963 until his retirement in 2005.

Hugh was quiet, curious, dedicated, independent, honorable, and forthright, and had a mischievous, pithy sense of humor. Although his interests were expansive, his passions revolved around engines, history, and family. From antique motorcycles to hot rods, performance to customization, preservation to restoration, he enjoyed being in the garage or on the country roads of the coulee region. He read constantly, widely, and he enjoyed sharing in learning about the forgotten, eccentric, or disappearing facets of local life. He lived a life of his choosing—open, free, loving and loved.

Hugh is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Beth.

He is survived by his wife, Bonny Young; siblings: Dwight (Dolores) Young, Myron (Diana) Young, and Marvel (Bob) Dunaway; children: Heather (John) Riccardi, Christopher (Gretchen) Young, Brian (Kay) Young, and Joel (Kassandra) Young; grandchildren: John (Mary-Jordan), Marguerite (Garrett), Joseph, Madeline, Kate, Willem, and Alec; and great-grandchildren: Braden, Browning, and Brooks. Memorial donations may be given to the Onalaska Area Historical Society, La Crosse County Historical Society or The National Trust for Historic Preservation.