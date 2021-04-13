STEVENS POINT—Hugh P. Donlan Jr, age 87, of Stevens Point passed away Friday evening April 9, 2021.

Funeral services for Hugh will be at 11:00 AM on Friday April 16, 2021 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel in Stevens Point. Rev. Todd Mlsna will officiate. Friends and family will gather to share memories on Thursday from 4:00—7:00 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel.

The Stevens Point Elks of which Hugh was a long time member will do a ritual at 6:00 PM and the general Rosary will be prayed at 6:30. Visitation will also be held on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at Shuda’s. Burial with full military honors is after the service at Guardian Angel Cemetery. A memorial in lieu of flowers will be established in Hugh’s name for SPACS.

Hugh was born August 14, 1933 in Scranton, PA, the son of Hugh and Margaret (Holmes) Donlan. He graduated from St. Anne Catholic High School and earned a business degree at the University of Scranton, where he was a varsity baseball player. Hugh entered the United States Army after college.