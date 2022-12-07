MURPHY, N.C. — Hugh Pritchard Williamson Jr., 79, of Murphy, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Fulton, Missouri, and also lived in Apollo Beach, Florida, and Colfax, Wisconsin, before moving to Murphy in 2010.

A high school state debate champion, Hugh had always wanted to join the military and did so through the ROTC program of Westminster College, where he was commissioned by former President Truman in May of 1964 and also was a loyal Beta Theta Pi winner of the Dobbins Oratorical Prize. A year in law school confirmed that he did not want to follow in his dad's footsteps, so he went into active Army service, eventually serving a year in Vietnam attached to the Marine Corps as a Civil Affairs and Civic Action officer. Upon his return, he attended the University of Missouri to earn a master's and doctorate in business administration. Over his 16+ years as active Army, Reserve and Guard in units across the U.S., he attended additional schools, including Chemical Warfare, Adjutant General and Combat Engineers.

Hugh taught at the University of Missouri; the University of Wisconsin-River Falls; the University of Idaho, where he ran the MBA program; and the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where he become business program director. He and his wife, Sarah, advised and supported Campus Crusade for Christ and the College Republicans, taking members to the rifle range several times using NRA support for ammunition and providing hands-on safety training to the collegians.

In 1993, Hugh was named Vietnam Veteran of the Year by the Wisconsin chapter of the VVA. He had numerous articles and stories published, some in educational journals and others in national fiction magazines, winning several awards along the way. For many years, he ran a consulting practice advising on quality service and product quality. He was a columnist focusing on Constitutional issues for the Cherokee Scout in Murphy, North Carolina, for a number of years and a member of the Cherokee County Republican Party Executive Board and served as a Trustee at Tri-County Community College. He was a member of Murphy Rotary Club, the Marine Corps League and a Mason. He enjoyed reading world history, playing chess and target shooting.

Hugh left this earth surrounded by his dear wife, Sarah, of 39 years; his beloved sons Hugh and Jacob; and Clover, the latest in a line of well-loved and petted dogs. He is now in heaven with his very special Papa, “Little” Mama, and his infant brother John Edward. He will always be treasured in his family's hearts and those of many others for his impressive height, stately posture, stentorian voice and quick-witted humor. Hugh loved God, his family and his country — in that order.

He was the son of the late Judge Hugh Pritchard Sr. and Dr. Elsa Louise Wade Williamson.

Surviving are his wife, Sarah Munier Williamson; two sons, Hugh Pritchard Williamson IV of Orlando, Florida, and Jacob Wade Williamson of Madison, Wisconsin.

Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Rev. Jackie Sellers officiating. The interment was at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Honorary pallbearers were Johnny Hatchett, Kelly Hopkins, Michael Hopkins, David Brown, John Evans, Randy Davidson, Brian Van Buskirk and Dan Eichenbaum.

The family received friends from 5-5:50 p.m. Thursday evening at the Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, prior to the services.

Donations in his memory may be made to Westminster College, 501 Westminster Ave., Fulton, MO 65251 or Bellview Church, P.O. Box 1425, Murphy, N.C. 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of all arrangements.

