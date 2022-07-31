Ida Luhm, 98, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire, Wis. Ida was born January 2 in North Dakota to John and Molly Kolesnick. She would always joke that no one remembered her birthday because it was the day after New Years.

Ida graduated high school and secretarial school. She worked for the government and was employed in Iraq at the US embassy. It was there that she met and married her husband, Jim. Ida and Jim had the opportunities to travel and be stationed various places with Jim’s career in the US Navy.

Ida will be missed by her sister, Francis Hylton; daughter, Janet Luhm; son, Dennis Luhm (Nanc); daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann Luhm; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ida was predeceased by her husband, Jim; son; Walter; sister, Helen; brothers: Andrew and George and her parents.

Ida was a kind, smiling, caring person, and could always find a song to lift spirits up.

Thank you to the amazing staff at Our House for their care and Irene for their friendship. “See you later alligator.”

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska, 907 Sand Lake Road. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will be in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.