Ida L. (Hendrickson/Nustad) Marx, 68, of rural Westby, died Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born January 2, 1951 in La Crosse to Frederick and Mona (Baumbach) Hendrickson. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby. Ida graduated from Westby High School in 1969 and from Western Technical College in 1982 as a CNA. In 1970, Ida married Larry Nustad and had two beloved children. They were later divorced. On February 14, 2007, Ida married Milan A. Marx, the love of her life. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and in her younger years taught Sunday School there. Ida was very proud of her children and grandchildren. She always enjoyed family gatherings and you could find her in the kitchen cooking and baking. She was a very caring and gentle mom and grandmother who had an endless love for her family.
For many years in the 1970’s Ida worked as a receptionist for Webster Lumber Company in Westby. Later she also worked on the Nustad Dairy Farm while raising her two children. In 1986, she started as a CNA at the Bethel Home in Viroqua and in 1997 at the Bothne House Assisted Living in Coon Valley. Ida also did private home care for many elderly living in their own homes. Ida was an overly ambitious person who loved to do things for others. All the clients and residents she cared for became part of her family. She loved them all. Ida had a flare for decorating and loved to work outdoors in all her flower and vegetable gardens which she cared for diligently. Ida will be sadly missed by all who knew her and remembered for her kindness and love.
Survivors include her husband, Milan; son Chad (Cozy) Nustad; daughter, Jenny Nustad; grandchildren, Stephanie, Samantha, Dylan and Ella Nustad; one sister, Yvonne (Lynn) LaFlash and one brother, Steven Hendrickson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Dennis.
Blessed be the memory of Ida Marx.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday March 13, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. John Dumke officiating. Burial will be in the Pilgrim’s Home Cemetery in Norwalk at a later date. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.