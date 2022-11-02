 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IdaMae Bacon

WINONA — IdaMae Bacon, 84, of Winona died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center-Goodview with the Reverend Adam Burge officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Preston in a private family service. Hoff Celebration of Life Center-Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com

