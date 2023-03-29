MAUSTON—Ilene Mae Glick, age 93, of Mauston and formerly of Readstown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She was born on April 17, 1929, in Richland Center to Leo and Iva (Adams) Dull. She graduated from Readstown High School in 1947. Following graduation, she married Gordon Glick on July 27, 1947, and they had seven children. Ilene was a proud homemaker, raising her children and helping her husband on the farm. She was famous for her cinnamon rolls and homemade bread. Ilene always had big gardens, enjoyed quilting, and was very active with her Seventh Day Adventist Churches. She was very passionate about taking care of others. This was evident by her being a foster mother to numerous children. Ilene also had a love of music and taught many people how to play the piano.
Survivors include her children: Ken Glick, Daryl (Roxann) Glick, Nikki (Alan) Bankes, Terry Glick, Larry (Stacey) Glick, and Gaile (Pat) Lindvig; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; other relatives.
Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Gordon Glick; her son, Michael Glick; her brother, Paul (Geri) Dull; and her sister, Ruth (Archie) McKittrick.
Memorials may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Richland Center.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Richland Center. A luncheon will be held at the church following the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Ilene’s family would like to thank the staff at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston for the compassionate care they provided.