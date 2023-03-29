MAUSTON—Ilene Mae Glick, age 93, of Mauston and formerly of Readstown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She was born on April 17, 1929, in Richland Center to Leo and Iva (Adams) Dull. She graduated from Readstown High School in 1947. Following graduation, she married Gordon Glick on July 27, 1947, and they had seven children. Ilene was a proud homemaker, raising her children and helping her husband on the farm. She was famous for her cinnamon rolls and homemade bread. Ilene always had big gardens, enjoyed quilting, and was very active with her Seventh Day Adventist Churches. She was very passionate about taking care of others. This was evident by her being a foster mother to numerous children. Ilene also had a love of music and taught many people how to play the piano.