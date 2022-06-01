COON VALLEY—Imogene “Gene” Hanson, 91 of Coon Valley, passed away peacefully at Vernon Manor in Viroqua on Saturday morning May 28, 2022.

She was born to Harley and Ethel Perkins on August 20, 1930 in Vernon County. She was the youngest of three children. On May 20, 1950 she married the love of her life, Calvin “Kelly” Hanson. They were blessed with two daughters, Deanna (Don) Parish of Bangor, Laurie (Wayne) Johnson of Westby; six grandchildren: Kristi McClintock (Peter Mickelsen), Amanda Oney-Siam (Brian Siam), Tyler, Shane, Brett and Carissa Gabrielson; three great-grandchildren: Kendal, Raven and Jacoby; four step-grandchildren; nine great-step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Lola Mae and Beverly, and her husband “Kelly”.

“Gene” graduated from Cashton High School in 1948. She worked at the Locker Plant and Co-op Creamery in Coon Valley and was a very devoted mother. She was also a very devoted wife for 64 years (until Kelly’s death). She was a very compassionate and caring person, and devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She now resides in Heaven with her Father in whom she had a deep and abiding faith.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday June 3, 2022 at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Private burial will be in the Coon Valley Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.